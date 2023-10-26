 Skip to content

Escape From Mandrillia update for 26 October 2023

HALLOWEEN SALE

Escape From Mandrillia update for 26 October 2023 · Build 12545611

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Escape from Mandrillia is 30% OFF during this Steam Scream Fest! Not that you care about that because if you're reading this you've probably bought the game but, yknow

Some minor changes for this build:

  • Warrior skin punches and overclocked punches now damage armored Mandrillians (this is important for the upcoming Mandrillian powerup system)
  • The Super Shotgun spawn in Super Soldier now comes with a free Overclock (and no longer with the useless extra shells, as that mode has infinite ammo anyways)
  • Slightly increased the trickshot coin damage for smaller weapons

