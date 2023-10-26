Patch 0.1.2

A settings button has been added to the pause menu.
Some sounds have been replaced.
GENERAL
Enabled and adjusted the operation of Vertical synchronization, selection of window mode and resolution.
Hand position has been corrected. The hand behavior code was also completely rewritten, which corrected errors with the appearance of duplicate items in the hands. Now you can turn on the flashlight using objects in your hands, such as: UV Flashlight, Thermal Imager.
Doors cannot be opened with your back. Now the interactivity button only appears when looking at an object.
Fixed errors where audio tracks were overlapped.
Work has been done on post-processing for optimization purposes.
Work is underway on optimization. Removed or reworked objects that had a large number of polygons or were taxing on the CPU.
Minor work to improve the location.
Reduced texture resolution to 2k resolution.
In the previous version, the entire load was placed on the Central Processor, the video card practically did not participate in the calculations. In the current patch, the load will be evenly distributed between the Central Processor and Video Card.
CORRECTIONS
Doors now push when opening/closing.
Fixed a bug where hands were visible in the Thermal Imager.
Subtitle timings have been corrected.
Fixing small, minor bugs.
The volume level of all audio tracks has been equalized.
Tips for increasing productivity:
Do not set the graphics settings to Ultra. There will be no visual difference, but shadows will try to appear as realistic as possible, which will noticeably reduce your FPS.
Do not use a screen resolution higher than 2K.
Update your video card driver and check if you have DirectX 12 installed.
