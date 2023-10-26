- Bug fixes related to the new hacking objective
- Exploration end screen UI update
- Baby and crawling creatures cannot attack you in lockers
Inside the Labs update for 26 October 2023
Version 0.0.6 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
