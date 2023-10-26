 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inside the Labs update for 26 October 2023

Version 0.0.6 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12545567 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fixes related to the new hacking objective
  • Exploration end screen UI update
  • Baby and crawling creatures cannot attack you in lockers

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2432001 Depot 2432001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link