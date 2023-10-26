Into The Inferno Update Patch

I just released an update with the following changes:
- When the party saves the game at an inn, they will now be granted a "rested" state for a little while. This will cause natural HP and mana regeneration to happen at double speed. In addition, negative effects like poison, disease, or headaches will wear off twice as fast when a party is rested. This does not stack or refresh, so you'll have to wait for it to wear off before you can get the bonus by saving the game at an inn again (in other words, you to get tired enough for rest to help again). Thank you to Norard for the suggestion.
- The price to identify items in shops has been reduced by a third (33.3%). The prices vary a little from shop to shop, so if you have something expensive to identify, it might be worth comparing prices.
- The resist fire, magic, cold, and poison spells now affect the entire group rather than a just single character.
- The armor, greater armor, and wisp spirit spells now give a higher armor bonus.
- The bless spell now gives a higher bonus to hit.
- Added an option to the escape menu to quit to the main menu. This should be handy for people who want to quit and load a saved game.
- Added a volume slider control to the settings menu.
- Target buttons for dead monster groups will now be disabled. This will make it less likely that you'll waste a fireball spell on a group of monsters that's already been killed.
- The degree to which a character is aflame (number of stacks) is now shown in status.
- The PDF manual has been fully translated into Spanish.
Changed files in this update