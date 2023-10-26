Version 0.5.7 Update

What's New:
- New food: Quesadillas!
- New mode: Cash Grab Mode! Find it after Extreme Mode! (May move to Arcade Mode in future verisons)
- New Advanced Options: Play multiple levels without returning to the map, Robot Customer v0.2, Quick Level Restart, and more!
- All Arcade Levels now offer Extreme Awards which you can see on the Arcade Mode screen when you earn them.
- Extreme Mode map now displays your lollipop total as well as whether you got Extreme Service on each level. Note that since the game wasn't tracking the total before, your total will have an asterisk until you replay the levels in which you didn't earn Extreme Service.
- More permissive condiments: Put condiments on individual plates, cheese, or almost anything!
- Fill bowls with chips before soup.
- Right-click to send milk+icecream+cup to the milkshake machine.
- Customer Radar change: Keep clicking a customer to generate more needed ingredients. The radar now turns off automatically after delivering an item to the customer.
- Added ability to change your menu picks on earlier levels.
- ESCAPE key now brings up the options dialog.
- Click at the start of a level to quickly finish intitial conveyor belt generation.
- The dog now orders healthier options most of the time, though occasionally it will still request a guilty pleasure.
- Made the thief sneak out more quickly in expert modes.
- Allow cooking bread+cheese+toppings for italian bread plate.
- Added extra grace period for 1-item-orders that would otherwise take too much time for 5 star service.
- Make SweetTooth raise patience before recalculating the patience bar. It could be worse than a punk when the patience bar was recalculated before raising the patience.
- Swapped the guacamole and sour cream machines.
- Added "Restart Mode" to Options Dialog for Challenge, Puzzle, and KYC modes.
Other changes / fixes:
- Allow completing a frazzled customer's order in Extreme Mode even if they're less than 5 stars, provided that they need a final click to pay.
- Fixed bug where a mime wouldn't pretend to be a phone if he copied another mime that was copying a phone.
- Fixed bug where hitting Restart Level after serving the last customer in Story Mode would start the next level without first going to the Map or BeginLevelScreen or making you pick a new menu item.
- Fixed bug where BurgerTron didn't realize that the ingredients in cooked pizzas couldn't be used by clowns for their raw pizza orders.
- Fixed bug where the Skip Tutorial button would show up in the Options dialog when showing a puzzle solution. Skipping the tutorial would cause a crash.
- Fixed bug where you could add a cereal box or fruit to the milk machine without a bowl.
- Fixed bug where combining fruit with cereal (and no bowl) would only show the fruit.
- Show separate likes for mom and kid in the MomAndKid customer intro dialog.
- Changed schoolgirl churro order from 4 churros to 3 churros.
- Fixed "bug" where the hipster was ordering chicken sandwiches with bacon but no lettuce. It turns out that this wasn't an order in BS1 or BS2
- Allow customer radar in blitz mode.
- Fixed problem where rewindertron wasn't in some blitz levels. The fix also only puts the rewindertron in blitz if the user had picked it. Same with the customer radar.
- Fixed bug where donut icing wasn't offered as a choice.
- Fixed bug where green bean combo-stirfries could appear before you'd picked the specific recipe. All you needed to do was pick the individual ingredients. For example WokGreenBeanStirFry and WokFriedTofu would then allow GreenBean+Tofu stir fry even though you hadn't picked it.
- Made better school girls italian orders. Don't order large drinks, especially not 2 large drinks.
- Changed the loading music to be the unused musical track "Sailing the Cola Sea". Also play this on the MainMenu.
- Disabled bananas in hipster cereal.
- Have shirtless guy put his shirt back on if BurgerBot delivers it to him.
- Fixed bug in Extreme Mode where the phone would hang up, but then eat a lollipop after leaving and come back. But you couldn't pick up the phone. The fix is to have the phone eat the lollipop before hanging up (and it can't eat a lollipop after hanging up.)
- Fixed problem where punk was ordering a teapot in Asian if he didn't have Extreme Lime Soda.
- Added extra 5-star-time for newly arriving Robots so you don't accidentally complete them at sub-5-stars when using BurgerBot.
- Made the MapScreen work better in widescreen. It stretches up to a point but then it adds the screen frame and draws black bars beyond the frame.
- Fixed bug where putting OJ back down on the conveyor caused it to look full even if you hadn't put all of the oranges in it.
- Fixed shirtless KYC. Customers weren't being shuffled (despite there being a mix of shirtless and random dude).
- Changed wok and skillet to use red/green lights and add more steam in order to make it easier to tell when food is cooking and when it's done.
- Add confirmation dialog if player hits the close window button while in the middle of playing a level. This prevents accidentally closing the window while frantically playing.
- Make blitz money powerups last longer if the customer that can use it isn't on screen yet (like cash grab mode).
- Always spawn the same number of money powerups in blitz mode (based on number of customers in the level).
- Added hipster tutorial.
- Fixed bug where robot/mimic/frazzled customers would show their happy animation based on their wait time instead of their fluctuating star total.
- Show which try you're on in puzzle mode. The bonus shows up when you finish the level.
Changed files in this update