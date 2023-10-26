 Skip to content

COLD DEPTH update for 26 October 2023

COLD DEPTH - Monsters Update is Live. Check it out!

I am happy to present the COLD DEPTH update v0.4 codename "Monsters"

This update adds unique monsters to some stations, changing health and cold systems, visual effects, and more.

What's new:

  • New monsters
  • Whale. Friend or not?
  • New visual effects for Quantum Packer
  • New Health and Damage system improve. Play game will be harder
  • New Cold system
  • Keyboard arrows support
  • And many fixes...

I wish you a nice play and 🎃 Happy Halloween! 🎃

P.S Next is new levels and more. Stay in touch.

