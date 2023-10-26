COLD DEPTH - Monsters Update is Live. Check it out!

Share · View all patches · Build 12545517 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy

I am happy to present the COLD DEPTH update v0.4 codename "Monsters"

This update adds unique monsters to some stations, changing health and cold systems, visual effects, and more.

What's new:

New monsters

Whale. Friend or not?

New visual effects for Quantum Packer

New Health and Damage system improve. Play game will be harder

New Cold system

Keyboard arrows support

And many fixes...

I wish you a nice play and 🎃 Happy Halloween! 🎃

P.S Next is new levels and more. Stay in touch.