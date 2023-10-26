COLD DEPTH - Monsters Update is Live. Check it out!

I am happy to present the COLD DEPTH update v0.4 codename "Monsters"
This update adds unique monsters to some stations, changing health and cold systems, visual effects, and more.
What's new:
- New monsters
- Whale. Friend or not?
- New visual effects for Quantum Packer
- New Health and Damage system improve. Play game will be harder
- New Cold system
- Keyboard arrows support
- And many fixes...
I wish you a nice play and 🎃 Happy Halloween! 🎃
P.S Next is new levels and more. Stay in touch.
Changed files in this update