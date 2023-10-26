 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gate One update for 26 October 2023

Patch Notes - 0.5.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12545428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Reworked combat: to unlock a new world you must defeat a boss which spawns after defeating a specific amount of enemies. Boss deals AOE damage.
  • Reworked classes and skilltrees: each class has now a unique skilltree with passives and skills. Only 3 classes are currently available, the rest will be added later.
  • Reworked melee mechanics: pierce and pierce damage have now no effect anymore on melee weapons and damage is instant.
  • You can now deal parry, block and retaliation damage only every 0.5 sec.
  • Armor, dodge, parry and block cap reduced from 90% to 80%.
  • Balanced cards: low rarity cards are now stronger.
  • Cards don't fuse anymore and only 6 can be activated / taken at the same time.
  • Added new card skills.
  • Card infos are now shown in combat.
  • Enemies now drop items.
  • Removed retire requirements. Credits are now displayed.
  • Improved background visuals and others.
  • Added more formations.
  • Fixed DPS amount bug.
  • Defensive attributes are now hidden if zero.
  • Fixed companion level bug and others.

Old run save will not work! Recommended to start a new game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2429581 Depot 2429581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link