Patch Notes - 0.5.0.0

- Reworked combat: to unlock a new world you must defeat a boss which spawns after defeating a specific amount of enemies. Boss deals AOE damage.
- Reworked classes and skilltrees: each class has now a unique skilltree with passives and skills. Only 3 classes are currently available, the rest will be added later.
- Reworked melee mechanics: pierce and pierce damage have now no effect anymore on melee weapons and damage is instant.
- You can now deal parry, block and retaliation damage only every 0.5 sec.
- Armor, dodge, parry and block cap reduced from 90% to 80%.
- Balanced cards: low rarity cards are now stronger.
- Cards don't fuse anymore and only 6 can be activated / taken at the same time.
- Added new card skills.
- Card infos are now shown in combat.
- Enemies now drop items.
- Removed retire requirements. Credits are now displayed.
- Improved background visuals and others.
- Added more formations.
- Fixed DPS amount bug.
- Defensive attributes are now hidden if zero.
- Fixed companion level bug and others.
Old run save will not work! Recommended to start a new game.
Changed files in this update