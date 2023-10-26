Halloween 2023 and Alpha 10.3

In this update you will find many improvements and bug fixes. New Halloween themed elements have also been added to maps and main menu.

Improvements:

General:

Removed “sticking” to objects. Now, if you accidentally touch a wall or any other object, you will not “stick” to it, but simply slide along it.

Added a heartbeat to indicate the threat level.

Added the effect of passing through doors for Shady and Weeper. When these monsters approach the doors, black distortions appear on the doors themselves (transparent to the monsters themselves), which allow them to pass through obstacles.

Changed the sounds of victory, defeat and death.

Forsaken Hotel Map:

Improved FPS.

Hotel rooms on the second and third floors have been redesigned. Some of them were removed from the game to reduce the overall area of the map.

On the base floor in the hall, a large empty space under the stairs on the left and right has been removed. The stairs themselves have also been improved.

Improved reception

Improved kitchen





Map Dark House:

Added rain weather effect and dynamic weather sound system.

Flatface:

The appearance has been redesigned and improved.

The animation of death at the hands of a monster has been reworked. It became more frightening and dynamic.

Weeper:

Dash has become longer by 1s.

Now, when colliding with walls, dash stops immediately. When using the dash on climbs, you will no longer be thrown around. These changes should help monster players hunt down survivors more effectively.

Shady:

Now, when using the Energy Collection skill (1 skill), survivors who come into your field of view will be highlighted with a white outline, which will allow you to understand whether you are receiving energy from them or not.

When entering a portal, Shady will enter it completely and also exit completely.

On the portal itself, a white effect (previously it was black) shows its cooldown, after which Shady will be able to use the portal again.

Changed the animation of death at the hands of Shady. She became more frightening and dynamic.

The appearance of Shady itself has been slightly improved.

Fixes:

Fixed visual display when using the second Shady skill. Now, when possessing a survivor, the target's head is hidden for Shady, and the visual display of Shady is hidden for the target, leaving only its shadow.

Fixed interpolation of other players' movements. All players should now move smoothly.

Fixed twitching when dying from Flatface.

Fixed upside-down key symbols on double doors in the Forsaken Hotel map.

Fixed broken movement animation for AI Shady after leaving the shadow of another player.

Changed the sounds of the combination lock.

In addition, I want to share news regarding the team and plans for the game. Now there are two of us on the team. Recently, an environment artist has joined to development of Under Lock, which will make the locations more detailed and interesting.

As for plans, later new survivors will be added to the game (as well as old ones updated) and the “Bunker” location.