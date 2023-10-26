Optional Objectives & Crying Souls Hunt Update

Hello, Fearless Seekers!

In this major update, we're introducing a game-changing feature. Now, when you hit the escape button to open the pause menu, you'll uncover a world of hidden objectives waiting to be tackled. As part of this update, we're adding a gripping optional objective: search for the lost crying souls hidden in the chilling woods. Completing this task will banish one of the guarding ghosts from the dark relics, altering the very fabric of your haunting experience. Dive in, embrace the challenge, and rewrite the rules of terror. Happy hunting!