Hello Pongers. New update is here. We still working on fix statistics bug but at least we pushed update with equipping to make it more clear which skin you have equipped.

0.8.1.2

[Equip System]

Added Equip button in Settings/Profile Tab

[UI]

[UI] Updated buttons in Reward

Updated buttons in Settings

Updated buttons in Statistics

[Scripts]

[Scripts] Deleted unused lines

[Library]

[Library] deleted old buttons