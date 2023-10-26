 Skip to content

Lootun update for 26 October 2023

Lootun 0.9.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.9.2 Changelog 26.10.23

General:

  • Updated the Luck entry in the Glossary to add information regarding Divine Items.
  • Misson Loadouts now display when one or more of the Characters are active in a Mission.
  • Added support for loading custom avatars from .jpg files.
  • When attempting to load a custom avatar the file explorer will now show the accepted image formats (.png and .jpg currently).
  • Added the ability to toggle the Damage Meter between the Current and Overall Combat modes.
  • Added a new Recovery stat to the Character Sheet which represents the amount of Effective HP restored every second.

Quality of Life:

  • Ctrl + Left Clicking Equipment in the Glossary will now toggle the "Always Auto Scrap" setting.
  • Enchants can now be replaced without needing to first remove them.
  • Added the ability to generate an import / export code for a Characters Skill / Passive Setup on the Build Card Menu.
  • Introduced Basic Keybind Functionality and added a new Keybinds tab in the Settings Menu.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where Accessories were unable to roll Ranged or Magic Damage.
  • Fixed a bug where Pistols were unable to roll Cold Damage.
  • Fixed a bug where allocating Faction Skills were granting all Attribute Bonuses even without the required reputation levels.
  • Fixed a bug where the same Character could be added to a team twice.
  • Fixed a bug with the Character Loadouts where a Character could end up dual wielding incompatible weapons.
  • Fixed a bug where each Characters Defence calculation was overvaluing the Health Multiplier attribute. Note that this will result in a reduction to the Defence value on the Character sheet but is a visual change only that does not impact the game balance.

