Lootun 0.9.2

Updated the Luck entry in the Glossary to add information regarding Divine Items.
Misson Loadouts now display when one or more of the Characters are active in a Mission.
Added support for loading custom avatars from .jpg files.
When attempting to load a custom avatar the file explorer will now show the accepted image formats (.png and .jpg currently).
Added the ability to toggle the Damage Meter between the Current and Overall Combat modes.
Added a new Recovery stat to the Character Sheet which represents the amount of Effective HP restored every second.
Quality of Life:
Ctrl + Left Clicking Equipment in the Glossary will now toggle the "Always Auto Scrap" setting.
Enchants can now be replaced without needing to first remove them.
Added the ability to generate an import / export code for a Characters Skill / Passive Setup on the Build Card Menu.
Introduced Basic Keybind Functionality and added a new Keybinds tab in the Settings Menu.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where Accessories were unable to roll Ranged or Magic Damage.
Fixed a bug where Pistols were unable to roll Cold Damage.
Fixed a bug where allocating Faction Skills were granting all Attribute Bonuses even without the required reputation levels.
Fixed a bug where the same Character could be added to a team twice.
Fixed a bug with the Character Loadouts where a Character could end up dual wielding incompatible weapons.
Fixed a bug where each Characters Defence calculation was overvaluing the Health Multiplier attribute. Note that this will result in a reduction to the Defence value on the Character sheet but is a visual change only that does not impact the game balance.
