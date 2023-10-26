 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sclender update for 26 October 2023

Sclender 1.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12545306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes the crashing bug when Stretch (CPU) is not given a factor to stretch by. It also fixes seam issues when running with multiple cores. PC-98 style CRT (CPU) is also fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1855201 Depot 1855201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link