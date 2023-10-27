1.16 Brings Two New Tracks & Under-the-Hood Improvements!

Hello everyone! We just pushed 1.16 live, which adds two new tracks and a handful of improvements...

(Note: This update DOES make some pretty significant changes to game logic, such as how the game calculates elapsed time. It also makes some minor adjustments to how notes are displayed. Therefore, this update probably will break a handful of mods.)

Don't forget: if something about this update messes up your game, you can revert to the previous version (1.15) by right clicking the game, clicking Properties, going to Betas, and choosing the "last_update" beta branch.

Here are the updates:

New tracks: "She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain" and "Jasmine Flower (Mo Li Hua)!"

Time calculation should now be more accurate, which should help some users in a bunch of ways. If you've been using "Time-Locked" mode rather than "Smooth Scrolling" mode due to weird issues, it may be time to give smooth scrolling another shot.

Mouse smoothing should now be framerate-independent.

More framerate options added to Settings menu.

Various minor GUI tweaks and improvements.

Other bugfixes and optimizations.

As mentioned in our previous update post: one big update coming down the pipeline is localization. We have one more language we plan to add to the Nintendo Switch™ version ASAP, and then we'll be able to move all of the supported languages over to PC. The nice thing about doing this on PC after the Nintendo Switch™ version is that, by the time we move it over, we'll be much more confident about the quality + accuracy of all of the language, and already worked out all of the difficult kinks.

Future updates will also likely continue to increase the accuracy of calculations, as this update did for timing. This update fixes floating point errors that we never expected to pop up in regards to level generation, but there are a few other parts of the game that may be prone to floating point errors if the game is stretched enough with custom content or extremely high framerates. We hope to address those ASAP!

Stay tuned for more updates and thanks for your patience!

-Holy Wow Studios