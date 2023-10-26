 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 26 October 2023

Windows Build 604 - Granite Wildcat Doesn't Clip Ground

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fix, but the Granite Wildcat doesn't clip the ground anymore, the Granite Wildcat XT has improved speed and handling compared to the base model, and some polygon reduction was done for both Wildcats. LODs will be reinstated for the Wildcats in the next update.

