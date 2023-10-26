 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GoreBox update for 26 October 2023

Halloween Update (V14.8) Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12545227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Let the infection spread!
-Mutants can now transmit Uncoha and infect other GoreDolls and Players
-Players and GoreDolls can turn into Mutants when infected with Uncoha
-added Uncoha syringe
-added Endotoxin syringe
-Antidote syringe now cures Uncoha, but kills turned infected.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2027331 Depot 2027331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link