Let the infection spread!
-Mutants can now transmit Uncoha and infect other GoreDolls and Players
-Players and GoreDolls can turn into Mutants when infected with Uncoha
-added Uncoha syringe
-added Endotoxin syringe
-Antidote syringe now cures Uncoha, but kills turned infected.
GoreBox update for 26 October 2023
Halloween Update (V14.8) Changelog
