Halloween Sale - Get 35 % GTFO

For some, the spooky season comes once a year during Halloween but veterans of GTFO know that the fog is always thick down in the Complex. And the creatures always bite if you disturb them. But to celebrate this creepy holiday a bit extra we are offering 35 % off on GTFO so that you can get more friends into this hardcore co-op experience.

During the Holiday (up until the 2nd of November) you are also extra rewarded for completing expeditions - beat any challenge and get the Santonian Skinwalker helmet added to your cosmetic arsenal.

