Steam Scream "The Revenge" Patch - 1.3.2.2

Patch Notes
Bundled in this update:
- Fixes for engineers moving to construction orders that were too far away
- Improvements to move queue 'acceptance radius' logic to reduce delay on solo-units carrying out queued move commands
- Updated move order queue to support multiple construction managers
- Also improved unit construction priority to better prioritize queued construction within the same construction manager
- Minor BP error fix on the FormationMoveHandler in grouped queued construction orders
- Set Halloween Season to be active in the Game Instance
- Also fixed Juggernauts erroneously failing to put on pumpkinheads at night
General Development Updates
Letter from the Producer
https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190
New Roadmap system
We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule
https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08
