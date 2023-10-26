Steam Scream "The Revenge" Patch - 1.3.2.2

If your experiencing crashes/instability please try a Steam Verify/Display Drivers update before contacting us.

Patch Notes

Fixes for engineers moving to construction orders that were too far away

Improvements to move queue 'acceptance radius' logic to reduce delay on solo-units carrying out queued move commands

Updated move order queue to support multiple construction managers

Also improved unit construction priority to better prioritize queued construction within the same construction manager

Minor BP error fix on the FormationMoveHandler in grouped queued construction orders

Set Halloween Season to be active in the Game Instance

Also fixed Juggernauts erroneously failing to put on pumpkinheads at night

Letter from the Producer

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

