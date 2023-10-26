Beta Test of Huge Changes!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Before we delve into our exciting news, we'd like to wish all of our players a spooky and fun-filled Halloween! May your in-game adventures be as thrilling as the tales of Halloween night.

We're excited to introduce the beta version of our revamped gameplay and significant changes to the first map!

Not all features are implemented in this beta version now, and the gameplay isn't fully balanced yet. We're refining the game mechanics, and your feedback and bug reports are invaluable to us!

List of changes:

New screamer for the possessed

Environment screamers added

New quests introduced

New inventory system

New defense system against the possessed: replacing the taser with crucifixion

New character: the mother of the possessed

Added sanity

New lobby

List of updates and improvements (Change Log) in the main menu

Modified object interaction highlighting

Reduced build size from 10 GB to 6 GB

Perks (Soon)

Experience system (Soon)

Added Hard and Nightmare difficulty modes (Soon)

Now you can see the speaker's name in voice chat (Soon)

FPS unlock feature added (Soon)

How to Participate in Beta Testing:

If you've already purchased Inout on Steam, we'd be delighted to have you join our beta testing.

Switch to the beta version in your Steam library as shown in the screenshots below:





Wait for the update to download and enjoy the game!

Important! To avoid control errors, it is necessary to restore the default control settings.

Go to Options - Key Bindings and press Restore Defaults. Then go Back and Save Changes.

Inout Discord: https://discord.com/invite/8D4UkbD8WA