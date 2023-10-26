Beta Test of Huge Changes!

Before we delve into our exciting news, we'd like to wish all of our players a spooky and fun-filled Halloween! May your in-game adventures be as thrilling as the tales of Halloween night.
We're excited to introduce the beta version of our revamped gameplay and significant changes to the first map!
Not all features are implemented in this beta version now, and the gameplay isn't fully balanced yet. We're refining the game mechanics, and your feedback and bug reports are invaluable to us!
List of changes:
- New screamer for the possessed
- Environment screamers added
- New quests introduced
- New inventory system
- New defense system against the possessed: replacing the taser with crucifixion
- New character: the mother of the possessed
- Added sanity
- New lobby
- List of updates and improvements (Change Log) in the main menu
- Modified object interaction highlighting
- Reduced build size from 10 GB to 6 GB
- Perks (Soon)
- Experience system (Soon)
- Added Hard and Nightmare difficulty modes (Soon)
- Now you can see the speaker's name in voice chat (Soon)
- FPS unlock feature added (Soon)
How to Participate in Beta Testing:
If you've already purchased Inout on Steam, we'd be delighted to have you join our beta testing.
Switch to the beta version in your Steam library as shown in the screenshots below:
Wait for the update to download and enjoy the game!
Important! To avoid control errors, it is necessary to restore the default control settings.
Go to Options - Key Bindings and press Restore Defaults. Then go Back and Save Changes.
Inout Discord: https://discord.com/invite/8D4UkbD8WA
Changed depots in devs branch