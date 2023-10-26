Now players can train their skills with a random decks against the computer.
Select a pre-made deck. Two random cards will be added and random opponent is selected.
This decks are designed for multiplayer mode when it will be available.
Knights and Goblins update for 26 October 2023
October update
Now players can train their skills with a random decks against the computer.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update