 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knights and Goblins update for 26 October 2023

October update

Share · View all patches · Build 12545139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now players can train their skills with a random decks against the computer.
Select a pre-made deck. Two random cards will be added and random opponent is selected.
This decks are designed for multiplayer mode when it will be available.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2357101 Depot 2357101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2357102 Depot 2357102
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2357103 Depot 2357103
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link