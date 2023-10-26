 Skip to content

SOVL update for 26 October 2023

Update v0.17

Update v0.17

Share · View all patches · Build 12545127

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visual Stuff

  • Units look a little fancier, and each faction has a unique look. Orcs are dirty, undead tattered and broken, elves fancy with golden borders, dwarves with a stony texture and so on...
  • Units get bloodied when they kill a lot of dudes.
  • Arrows stick around in the ground forever now.

Naming

  • Units and commanders can be given names in the army editor and campaign.
  • Units and commanders have random name generators, new units will get named automatically.

UI Tweaks

  • A lot of UI has been reworked, especially in battle. This will probably take a while to get used to, but they definitely feel better to me after playing a while. Main things are:
  • The Event log has been cleaned up a lot. Only important information is shown, details have been moved to mouse overs.
  • The dice box (where you roll dice) has also been cleaned up.
  • Interface during combat has been changed a lot! Dice rolling is moved to the center, the combat score at the top is much clearer.

Bug fixes

  • Should no longer freeze on post battle screen in campaign.
  • AI units will no longer try to target dead units. This led to some really weird movement behaviour.
  • AI units can now properly use the Army Wide buffs. Before they only targeted one unit.
  • A ton more!

Changed files in this update

