Update v0.17

Visual Stuff
- Units look a little fancier, and each faction has a unique look. Orcs are dirty, undead tattered and broken, elves fancy with golden borders, dwarves with a stony texture and so on...
- Units get bloodied when they kill a lot of dudes.
- Arrows stick around in the ground forever now.
Naming
- Units and commanders can be given names in the army editor and campaign.
- Units and commanders have random name generators, new units will get named automatically.
UI Tweaks
- A lot of UI has been reworked, especially in battle. This will probably take a while to get used to, but they definitely feel better to me after playing a while. Main things are:
- The Event log has been cleaned up a lot. Only important information is shown, details have been moved to mouse overs.
- The dice box (where you roll dice) has also been cleaned up.
- Interface during combat has been changed a lot! Dice rolling is moved to the center, the combat score at the top is much clearer.
Bug fixes
- Should no longer freeze on post battle screen in campaign.
- AI units will no longer try to target dead units. This led to some really weird movement behaviour.
- AI units can now properly use the Army Wide buffs. Before they only targeted one unit.
- A ton more!
Changed files in this update