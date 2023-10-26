 Skip to content

Desktop Pet Project update for 26 October 2023

Fixed naming requirements

Build 12545121 · Last edited by Wendy

Highly recommend disabling Steam Overlay in settings of this game, in that game not disabling it can cause graphical glitches

