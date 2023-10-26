HALLOWEEN II - UPDATE - THE MAXWELLS' CURSE ANNOUNCEMENT

Share · View all patches · Build 12545114 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 17:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! We hope you are enjoying the Halloween season!

Today we are bringing you a series of updates and announcements.

First and foremost, MADiSON and the Possessed Camera DLC will be discounted by 35% from October 26th until November 2nd.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated announcements, our brand new DLC **

MADiSON: The Maxwells’ Curse

** is now official and will be arriving very soon. Stay tuned!

On the other hand, since launch, many of you have been requesting the ability to further customize the game’s settings, and we are more than happy to inform you that we are releasing MADiSON v2.2 today, which includes the following changes:

Visual enhancements

Improved performance

Brand new camera system

General fixes

Localization fixes

Support for the Maxwells’ Curse DLC

The Halloween Camera Skin permanently available for free.

New layer of customization, now giving you the ability to:

-Turn V-Sync on or off.

-Turn reflections on or off.

-Turn volumetric lights on or off.

-Turn anti aliasing on or off, plus support for FXAA, SMAA and TAA.

-Choose between 30, 60, 120, or unlimited FPS. (The game was previously capped at 60 fps.)

We hope you enjoy these new features and updates!

Thank you for playing MADiSON.