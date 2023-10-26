Progression and Halloween update

Arrrr... ye be feelin that lads? Those cold chills running down yer spine? Aye, it be that time again of the year when the drowned pirate ghosts and undead parrots visit your doorstep! So, bring out the pumpkins and light the candles, it's time to get SPOOKY! ːblazingsailsː

Today we've got a nice Halloween update paired with some much MUCH (and I can not stress this enough how much this was requested) XP and item reward chests! Yes, you persistent buccaneers, it's finally here! God save the pirate queen!

Here's a rundown of what's new:

-Deathzone damage now scales the deeper you are in the zone (mostly noticeable in the final zone)

-Dual quad damage buffed and right click fire rate decreased (nerf)

-Colorized damage numbers (red for player damage, white for ship damage, purple for anti sail and yellow for headshot, green for heals)

-Bald hair cosmetic added as default cosmetic

-Killcards should now show the correct weapon

-Paint spray sound fixed

-Halloween theme and music enabled for main menu (we have now also fully automized events so each event will activate automatically in the future)

-XP and loot crate rewards re-enabled

-Loot crate opening re-enabled

-Can now open 10 or 20 chests at once

-Chest opening speed MASSIVELY improved over the old Steam system (takes pretty much 1 second to open 20 chests)

-Halloween loot crate added that gives guaranteed Halloween event cosmetics

-End game / winning screen should now show the proper rewards and no more endless loading bar

-XP unlocked items should now be visible in pirate menu

-Fixed duplicate items showing in pirate and ship cosmetics

-New weapon added: Van Healsing Crossbow

Can fire up to 6 arrows per clip. Hitting friendlies regenerates their HP over a short amount of time. Hitting enemies deals 5 damage per hit

Blue rarity

You can overheal / buff players. Regen stacks up to 30 seconds and regenerates 2 HP each .25 seconds (health regen HUD effect added)

-Small healbars added to friendly usernames when Van Healsing equiped

-Way more arrow ammo spawn amount and removed weight from arrows (they are now weightless)

See you on the seas scallywags!