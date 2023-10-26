1.24 Update (Base Customizations | Pegboards | New Traps++)

It has been some time since we’ve done an update or a blog for that matter. We took a break from our regular 6 week update schedule to dial some things in. We’ve spent a lot of time adding core features, getting the base of the game together and in a presentable state which it currently is. We’ve spent countless hours improving current features and tweaking mechanics, producing content on a regular 6 week schedule but sometimes you need to take a step back and enjoy yourself.

We’ve spent the last couple of months introducing some big game changes, some nice fixes and a good deal of new content. This blog will cover just a portion of what has been put into the 1.24 build.

Structure Cleanup and Building Mechanic

We’re introducing the beginning of a system we’ll be expanding on. Previously items in your home and around the world were harvestable. You could get would from trees, tables and benches, scrap from metal objects etc. However it was rather static and the prop itself remained in the game world. This wasn’t how we envisioned the mechanic when we concepted.

The mechanic has been completely refreshed in 1.24 and we couldn’t be happier with the results. As many of you have requested harvestable objects in the world from trash piles to couches will now be removed when you harvest from them. This opens up a ton of opportunity for base building, expanding, organizing and customization.



Structure Cleanup



Exterior Cleanup

Craftable Furniture

With the introduction of structure cleanup we’re going to be expanding on base building. This build introduces this mechanic with wooden furniture. We’re all ears when it comes to crafting ideas so if you have any good ones feel free to drop in and share them with us.



Shelving and Tables

Along with shelving we’ve introduced function pegboard. This allows players to physically store items like they can on freestanding shelving. The pegboard will allow you to snap items like tools and weapons to the wall, a great deal of organizing fun!



Pegboard



Pegboard Functioning

Craftable Large Workbench and Workbench Improvement

There are some big changes to our crafting system in 1.24 and one of them is workbenches. In previous builds some recipes required either a large or small workbench. The large workbench not being a craftable item. Some recipes that should have required a bench didn’t some that did, shouldn’t have.

1.24 refreshes the workbench system. Small and large workbenches are now craftable, large workbenches have a functioning pegboard, large workbenches can ‘store’ tools allowing players to place tools on the bench itself or the pegboard attached to it. Recipes that have a tool requirement can be crafted simply by standing near a workbench with tools on it.

Along with these changes none of the crafting recipes require a bench anymore. Workbenches now speed up the crafting process. The smaller bench speeds up crafting, can’t hold tools but it’s easier to craft and a decent mobile option. The large workbench stores tools and greatly reduces crafting times.



Workbench timing



A large workbench and pegboard

New Building System

We have completely reworked the way some larger items in games are now crafted. The 1.24 build will introduce large item blueprints. Blueprints can be crafted simply and only require the tools to get the items base built. This should allow players to plot out fortifications and interior improvements. Players can then apply resources to the base blueprints and create the full prop.

We have also made another much requested tweak and players will now find they can hold shift to enter fine placement mode. This mode allows for more precise rotation allowing more accurate placement.



Blueprint planning



Build mechanic in action



Workbench crafting



Fine placement

Craftable Storage Variants

We’ve added another player storage container. Adjusting the original container to 40 slots and adding a smaller 20 slot variant.



Large and small containers

Level Locked Crafting and Max Level Adjustment

From the original concept to the introduction of the leveling systems a quite a few updates ago we’ve wanted to link crafting to the level system. 1.24 introduces this feature (server option of course). It gives good reason to the level system and brings out idea of a simple level/crafting system full circle.

Along with this addition we’ve upped the max game level from 20 to 30. We will balance this feature as we work thorough experimental builds should you all find any issues with it.

You might also notice that crafting now covers the entire page and we’ve split things out into easy to find categories.



Level locked crafting

Compass Campfire Screws ---Level 2--- Sleeping bag Canteen Wooden Club ---Level 3--- Bandage Axe ---Level 4--- Nail Hammer Weak Plank ---Level 5--- Spike Barricade ---Level 6--- Jerry can Wire Spool Small Workbench ---Level 7--- Crafted Shelf (Small) Air Horn Tripwire Firecracker Tripwire ---Level 8--- Crafted Container (Small) Crafted Table (Square) Bolts Campfire Grill Lock Kit (Weak) ---Level 9--- Crafted Table (Long) Pegboard Nail Bomb Tripwire Scrap Metal Plank ---Level 10--- Crafted Wall Shelf Bear Trap Canteen Energy Gauze Pad ---Level 11--- Hasp and Staple Scrap Metal Crafted Shelf (Large) Barbed Wire ---Level 12--- Nuts Cleaning Kit Bat (Nails) ---Level 13--- Barbed Wire Trap Spike Barricade Reinforced Plank Reinforced --Level 14--- Pipe Gauze Wrap (Treated) Animal Trap ---Level 15--- Bandages Treated Nail Bomb Pressure Plate Plank Metal Wooden Barricade (Hole) ---Level 16--- Propane Bait Trap Arrows Large Cooking Pot ---Level 17--- Machete Wooden Barricade (Platform) ---Level 18--- Crafted Container (Large) Sawn Off ---Level 19--- Large Workbench Plywood Board ---Level 20--- Lock Kit (strong) Shotgun Trap ---Level 21--- Propane Fire Trap Plywood Reinforced ---Level 22--- Metal Barricade (Hole) ---Level 23--- Metal Barricade (Platform) ---Level 24--- Automatic Shotgun Trap ---Level 25--- Sheet Metal ---Level 26--- Window Bars

Fortification Strength and Placement

We’ve made some barricade improvements, free placed fortifications now place with full strength and at a proper right angle. This has been a much requested fix/feature allowing players to create square walls removing the gap others could squeeze through.



90 degree fortifications



Full strength barricades

New and Improved Traps

We have made really nice feature tweaks when it comes to the current traps in game. We’ve added a fully automatic shotgun trap you can use the FRKS to build. This is really useful for protecting a small doorway/hall. The original shotgun trap now correctly takes the double barrel.

Along with the new shotgun trap, shotgun and propane traps are now dynamic in the sense that they can either be placed on the floor or in a window frame.

Bear traps will now hold zombies and players in place for quite some time or in a players case until they reach down and release the trap.

We’ve introduced a nail bomb pressure mine that can be placed ground level and provide moderate explosive damage.

Jerry cans are now very flammable so be careful where you’re shooting :wink:. Explosions also now chain so if you want to create a massive last stand wall around your base be sure to record the outcome!



Dynamic propane trap



Automatic shotgun trap



Nail bomb pressure trap



Chained explosions

Sights on Crossbow

We’ve added sights and scopes to the crossbow after quite a few requests. It makes hunting more entertaining for sure.

We have made a LOT of changes here, we’ve added a lot and tweaked a lot. This build could really used a thorough review. Please check against the changelog below and report any issues you find directly to the team on Discord. **

If you're enjoying the game and this new update, please consider updating your review or posting a review if you haven't yet :)**

1.24.9 (Hotfix)

Weather now working.

Pharmacy Spawners working.

Shotgun trap snapping to large window frames

Slightly shorter hold time for cleanup

Weak planks are the default when entering placement mode.

1.24.8 (Hotfix)

Resources are now added more quickly to blueprints.

Explosions now do less damage to shelving/tables.

Persistence issues improved.

Able to pickup items again.

logs now give 8 wood instead of 6.

Adjusted colliders for pegboard placement: Wrench, Handsaw, Pliers

Moved up collider on crafted storage to improve placement

Server lag fixes

Changed metal barricades to match wood in terms of wood/metal consumed.

Changed square table to match long table at 16 wood

Removed wood and cloth craftables

Base Claiming

Fence barricades adjusted for easier placement at 90-degree angles when side by side.

Added various new free placed storage solutions like tables and shelves.

Pegboard system added to allow weapons and tools to be placed on new pegboard items

Added building system for free placed barricades

Removed all fixed player storage locations! To make way for improved systems

Claiming a structure now places a sound.

Claiming a structure now cleans up all decal type rubbish.

Added smaller craftable storage variant. 20 item capacity.

Adjusted the large craftable storage variant to hold 40 items.

Player Leveling

Increased max level to 30

Level locked craftables.

Fortifications

Fortifications now start with full strength when placed.

Crafting

Max craft is now capped at 15 items

Max craft now correctly cancels when there’s no space in inv.

Crafting categories can now be collapsed.

Workbenches are no longer required in crafting recipes!

Workbenches now speed up crafting times.

Tools on or attached to workbenches now count toward recipe. Meaning tools don’t need to be in the inventory.

Increased range for workbench proximity check.

Added blue print system that allows you to craft items without a recipe (resources are added after placing)

Added craftable large work bench variant

Crafting recipes where produced item is disabled are now automatically removed from the recipe list.

Added crafting recipe for large workbench

Weapons

R-6804 Sniper rifle now accepts all scope types.

Reduced spread on the FRKS

Added multiple scopes for the crossbow.

Hordes

Fix for horde difficulty not progressing

Zombies

Improvements to how zombies interact with free placed fortifications.

Traps

Added nail bomb pressure trap

Bear traps will now hold zombies and players in place for an extended period, until the trap is released.

Propane fire trap will snap and change to fit the window dynamically when looking at it in placement mode.

Propane fire trap has a tripwire when attached to a window and will trigger when a zombie/player enters through the window.

Normal shotgun trap now uses double barrel and can fire 2 bullets

FRKS shotgun trap can fire 5 bullets in a row and it uses 18g ammunition

Shotgun trap will snap and change to fit the window dynamically when looking at it in placement mode

Fix for traps losing their resources when being picked up.

Created automatic shotgun trap variant

Added explosion chaining

Jerry cans now explode and can be shot

Props

New large workbench prop.

New small workbench model.

Sleeping bag model is now cleaner.

Improved Jerrycan model.

Added pegboard model.

Added various free placed storage solutions.

QoL

Vehicles no longer prone to despawning on server restarts.

Fluorescent bulbs now spawn in hardware and electrical locations.

XP bar now animates and updates correctly.

Seed packets can now be found in hardware stores.

Fixed issue that could cause zombies to respawn after death.

Traps and free placed barricades now stack in the inventory.

Raised the overall ambient light to improve visibility in structures.

Faster interaction for picking up items and general interactions

Ground placement only object no longer had the 'drop' button.

Disabled quickplay and renamed “Join” to “Servers” to avoid confusion.

Fix for glass particles when punching empty window frame and inside open door

Major item name and description overhaul to make things clearer and easier to understand.

Fixes to player spawn location priority system.

Server Config

Added new server configuration option for level locked crafting

Other Players

Fix for muzzle flashes on proxies shooting up

UI

Added back button when filtering weapon attachments

Removed sorting by ‘none' in the inventory as it no longer worked with the category dividers.

Replaced “Clothes” category in the inventory with “Building” category which includes fortification, barricade and traps.

Added new categories for Building and traps.

'All Craftables' list is now full page.

'All Craftables' list now has category dividers.

Improved highlighting in the crafting page to indicate what can currently be clicked.

Added tooltips to the crafting page to better guide the player.

Placement mode now has UI explaining all inputs.

Fix for scenario workshop thumbnails not showing when one of the images is a broken link

Fix for small text in scenario workshop descriptions

Tallies on continuous hordes no longer gets cut off.

Windows now longer have incorrect "coming soon" message.

