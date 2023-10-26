AirportSim Patch Notes: Build 1.0.6 (7bb265ae6)

Friday Patch Notes? Here they are! And yes, we know it's Thursday! We've decided to move our patch notes to Tuesdays and Thursdays (not Fridays) to give us a bit more time to analyze any potential issues after each update. We hope you understand. :)

Let's see what fixes we have for you today:

(Multiplayer) Fixed bags blocking cart movement if they were put in the cart before it was moved by any player

Fixed catering broken in single player due to some recent changes

Fixed hiding UI causing some control hints to stay on screen indefinitely

Locked ability to join multiplayer sessions with a different version of the application

Fixed: Unable to save scenario, broken UI

Bugfix - catering and stairs vehicles: Fixed issue in which vehicle is pushed from the aircraft when performing a lifting action.

Bugfix - Stairs vehicle: When supports are outthrust, lifting input is still passed resulting in instant animation update (after supports retraction) and possible collisions.

Fixed error causing planes go to runway but not to depart sometimes

Fixed tablet graphical artefacts

Added: device settings menu, where you can select control devices used in gameplay

Corrected missing translation in Pushback tutorial

We'll continue to roll out fixes and patch notes every Tuesday and Thursday until your gameplay and experience are stable.

Join us for our live stream on Twitch tomorrow at 8 PM CEST.

Dear players,

In today's update, we are also adding a hotfix 1.0.6 (2401ac9e3). We've fixed the issue of the "Incorrect Version Error" that was displayed when trying to join a lobby from a Steam Friend invite. Please forgive the temporary issues, as working on the game involves making many changes, which can sometimes lead to errors.

As soon as we noticed the multiplayer problem, we began addressing the issue, and we successfully fixed it. We appreciate your understanding, and we want AirportSim to be a fantastic game that brings you a lot of joy. That's why we're continuously working on its improvement and intend to keep doing so.

Thank you for your support, and for being with us.

AirportSim Team.