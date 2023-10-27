 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lesbian Voyeur Simulator 2 update for 27 October 2023

Graphics & Moanings Boost

Share · View all patches · Build 12545051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hr's the new changes for this update:

  • Switched all of the skin materials to hand painted textured materials. These new materials have color variations like in real life skin, (the previous ones were just plain-colored), so now the skin has a more realistic touch.

  • Added Korean language option,

  • Added Simplified Chinese language option,

  • Fixed volume panel scale.

  • Removed scale effect from the Shop buttons, which was annoying.

  • Removed scale effect from Character Customization sliders, since it made hard to click on the sliders handlers.

  • Implemented voice and sex SFX ;D

  • New bundle: now you'll be able to get both Lesbian Voyeur Simulator 2 and Slutty Sluts Panic at 20% regular price.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1859011 Depot 1859011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1859012 Depot 1859012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link