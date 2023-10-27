Graphics & Moanings Boost

Hr's the new changes for this update:
- Switched all of the skin materials to hand painted textured materials. These new materials have color variations like in real life skin, (the previous ones were just plain-colored), so now the skin has a more realistic touch.
-
Added Korean language option,
-
Added Simplified Chinese language option,
-
Fixed volume panel scale.
-
Removed scale effect from the Shop buttons, which was annoying.
-
Removed scale effect from Character Customization sliders, since it made hard to click on the sliders handlers.
-
Implemented voice and sex SFX ;D
-
New bundle: now you'll be able to get both Lesbian Voyeur Simulator 2 and Slutty Sluts Panic at 20% regular price.
