Update #137

If you've been following this game for a while, you know something about me:

I don't like bugs!

So it's only a matter of time until I go on a fixing spree.

Here are further changes to all public branches, version 1.8i2:

Fixed "cargo vacuum doesn't pick up credits and supplies if cargo bay is full". now it does.

Fixed "gravity pulse (and cryo blast) doesn't give damage type knowledge on kill". now it does.

Fixed "level up pop-up appears during combat". Now it doesn't.

Probably eliminated picking up invisible items to be "marked for transport". Haven't found why they're spawning.

On sprawling planets, your location N/E/S/W will be more clearly displayed.

Fixed a rare error in race's "last words"

Tried to find and prevent some ways that null items might be spawning.

Created an "exclusion list" for things that some monsters will pick up on away missions. (not only firax objects, but it looks like they could pick up transit tubes and radiation tiles!) should be fixed.

When you come out of a cave and find yourself on the north/east/etc. area of a planet, and the surface wasn't supposed to have those, path arrows should now spawn, and you can return to the landing site.

Fixed an error that caused quest entities to re-spawn after they've been completed.

I fixed a bug where some pre-designed shipwreck levels would generate totally surrounded by floor.

Fixed a bug where away team icons would briefly flash white during certain area transitions.

I attempted to address the improper deletion of files from victories and deaths.

Hopefully also fixed some weird issues when going up and down cave levels.

Also working on getting the game to register the fact that you've destroyed all nanostructure on a planet or shipwreck, thereby averting the nanopocalypse locally.

I am further working to eliminate the random "marked for transport" bugs, because I just got one.

Tried to prevent your ship from blowing up because you switched armor :O

Fixed a bug where petting a bunny while wielding a zapper would trigger the adjacent attacks of that weapon.

All these are in addition to the previous update which you may or may not be away of:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/551620/view/6507196838838247786

Enjoy!

PS: if you haven't seen my plans for the next year, check out Starmap 1.9:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/551620/view/3714965613418825879

PPS: Yes, I'm still talking. Thanks for reading this far. And since you're here, if you haven't given the game a positive Steam review yet, please take a moment to do that. Getting to 500 reviews would put us in a whole new category of visibility ;) Thanks!