PunjiVR update for 26 October 2023

Test Build 1 for Update 14 is Ready!

26 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is the first official test build published for PunjiVR's next major update. If you are interested in checking out some of the new features early and/or want to help out with development, follow the steps below:

  • Right click on PunjiVR in your Steam inventory

  • Select Properties > Betas

  • Click on the dropdown box next to Beta Participation

  • Select the test_build option


Follow steps 1-3 then select the default branch to revert back to the base build

The main new features to test are:

**+ Properly aligned weapon poses (do weapons feel natural to hold now?)

  • Gunstock Mode
  • Mission difficulty settings
  • Manual bolt/slide manipulation & release
  • New settings menu**

If you have any feedback or experience any bugs, please let me know on the Steam forums or through one of the links below. Thanks for testing and have fun!

