Test Build 1 for Update 14 is Ready!

This is the first official test build published for PunjiVR's next major update. If you are interested in checking out some of the new features early and/or want to help out with development, follow the steps below:
Right click on PunjiVR in your Steam inventory
Select Properties > Betas
Click on the dropdown box next to Beta Participation
Select the test_build option
Follow steps 1-3 then select the default branch to revert back to the base build
The main new features to test are:
**+ Properly aligned weapon poses (do weapons feel natural to hold now?)
- Gunstock Mode
- Mission difficulty settings
- Manual bolt/slide manipulation & release
- New settings menu**
If you have any feedback or experience any bugs, please let me know on the Steam forums or through one of the links below. Thanks for testing and have fun!
