An Ankou update for 26 October 2023

Changelog V0.4.2b - Balancing patch for Brekilien

Build 12544935

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all !

It's not final yet and we will revisit this in future updates but Brekilien is back to a more reasonable level of difficulty. We're extremely sorry for the spikes of difficulty caused by our update of last week.

Noz-Ha-Deiz may still appear quite hard in comparison, but it is more by design as it is currently the end "game content" for now. It will probably evolve in future updates when we offer more intermediate goals and objectives to achieve on each map.

Other small fixes:

  • sometimes the interface for whistles was triggered twice, it is now fixed.
  • maybe fixed the rare bug causing monsters to become invulnerable in Noz-Ha-Deiz at sun rise... maybe not... The cause is still unclear and we're still investigating. If it ever happens to you, signal yourself here or over our discord.

See you in two weeks for the Quality of Life update, but in the meantime do not hesitate to give your feedback so that we can monitor the effects of our changes!

