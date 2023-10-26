 Skip to content

Rush On Playtest update for 26 October 2023

Nov 26 23

Nov 26 23

Build 12544929

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The playtest is the full game version again
  • High scores were broken. Fixed that
  • Changed how level end scoring is done (to be balanced)
  • The game can now be completed
  • The crash screen now shows more stats

