Hello everyone! We've just released a new version of VRChat!

VRChat 2023.4.1, is now available on all platforms. It's network compatible, build 1373.

And now, for the big news:

VRChat is now running on Unity 2022!

Unity 2022 has a ton of fixes, improvements, MORE FRAMES, and new features! Check out all the info here, in our latest Patchnote Video.

If you prefer text logs, check out our latest release notes.