The Devourer: Hunted Souls update for 26 October 2023

Quick fix for Chapter 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12544909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Devourer: Hunted Souls - Release Notes (Version 0.4.1) Date: October, 26th 2023

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where an AI in Chapter 1 could not move due to missing navigation data

