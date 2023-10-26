Quick fix for Chapter 1

The Devourer: Hunted Souls - Release Notes (Version 0.4.1) Date: October, 26th 2023
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where an AI in Chapter 1 could not move due to missing navigation data
