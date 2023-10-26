 Skip to content

Beyond your Fear update for 26 October 2023

Scream Revenge Update(26h October)

  • Reworked Sound Design.
  • Fixed Active Cursor Stuck Bug.
  • Improved overall game performance even more, resulting in smoother gameplay and reduced lag.

