FatalZone update for 26 October 2023

Halloween is coming to Steam!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The world is plunging into chaos… We're happy to announce that FatalZone is joining Steam Scream: The Revenge!
Starting October 26, the day the festival kicks off, you'll be able to purchase the game on Steam at a discount, offering a great opportunity for new players to get acquainted with the fascinating world of FatalZone, devastated by the epidemic of a terrible virus.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2488510/FatalZone/

Some of our other titles are also party to the festival: get The Darkest Tales at a bargain price or check out HellFlame and The Braves and add them to your Wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1307690/The_Darkest_Tales/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2614710/HellFlame/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2479830/The_Braves/

Join our Discord server today: https://discord.gg/BZwCAS2Vma

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/games101xp

E-mail: pr@101xp.com

