Update #2, Halloween

Hey everyone!
This update took quite a while for some technical reasons.
I've been rethinking progression system for a while, and a lot of backend work happened. Though, i didn't make new system in this update, but brought some small features to test everything out.
Added
-
Pines! Preparations for the winter are here!
-
D4 Now you can buy a D4 as addition to your D20 at the Shrine.
-
Level Up modificators - when you level up, you can roll a D4 to choose an upgrade from list
-
Pumpkins as props
-
Dice bias visualization - hover over top right corner to see the grades
-
Ghost people! They have holidays too
Changed
- The forests are more dense now
- Bias - now it changes each 2 levels, instead of each level like before
Again, it was sort of technical update, so the main things will come in the future (I'm really looking forward to it)
I got some suggestions in discord and discussions, so maybe there will be a smaaaall fix in the near future.
Thanks again!
Cya
Changed files in this update