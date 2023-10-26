 Skip to content

Randoville update for 26 October 2023

Update #2, Halloween

Hey everyone!
This update took quite a while for some technical reasons.
I've been rethinking progression system for a while, and a lot of backend work happened. Though, i didn't make new system in this update, but brought some small features to test everything out.

Added

  • Pines! Preparations for the winter are here!

  • D4 Now you can buy a D4 as addition to your D20 at the Shrine.

  • Level Up modificators - when you level up, you can roll a D4 to choose an upgrade from list

  • Pumpkins as props

  • Dice bias visualization - hover over top right corner to see the grades

  • Ghost people! They have holidays too

Changed

  • The forests are more dense now
  • Bias - now it changes each 2 levels, instead of each level like before

Again, it was sort of technical update, so the main things will come in the future (I'm really looking forward to it)

I got some suggestions in discord and discussions, so maybe there will be a smaaaall fix in the near future.
Thanks again!
Cya

