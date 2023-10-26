Update #2, Halloween

Share · View all patches · Build 12544782 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 16:52:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

This update took quite a while for some technical reasons.

I've been rethinking progression system for a while, and a lot of backend work happened. Though, i didn't make new system in this update, but brought some small features to test everything out.

Added

Pines! Preparations for the winter are here!

D4 Now you can buy a D4 as addition to your D20 at the Shrine.

Level Up modificators - when you level up, you can roll a D4 to choose an upgrade from list



Pumpkins as props



Dice bias visualization - hover over top right corner to see the grades



Ghost people! They have holidays too



Changed

The forests are more dense now

Bias - now it changes each 2 levels, instead of each level like before

Again, it was sort of technical update, so the main things will come in the future (I'm really looking forward to it)

I got some suggestions in discord and discussions, so maybe there will be a smaaaall fix in the near future.

Thanks again!

Cya