The PlateUp! Halloween Update is now live!

Hello Chefs,

The witching hour is upon us! It's time to don your spooky costumes and head over to the Halloween event map as there is a sense of magic in the air!

If you play PlateUp! during this Halloween event you will see the return of the trick cards from last year! The trick cards have been brought back by popular demand and now you will be given a choice of taking one of the trick cards or a new dish at the end of the relevant days!

But that's not all notice that the research desk has been replaced with the enchanting table! This will allow you to enchant regular appliances and “Enchant” them to perform a variety of tasks as if by magic. Hobs can be upgraded into cauldrons, knives can be enchanted allowing your vegtables to be chopped by ghosts, the magic broom will tidy up all the mess and you will even be able to pass through walls with the Illusion Wall adding a whole new dimension to the game!

Here is the list of items you can expect with this update

Ghost Knife

Ghost Rolling Pin

Ghost Scrubber

Illusion Wall

Levitation Belt

Magic Broom

Magic Spring

Pickling Station

Pouch of Holding

Self-Cleaning Plate Stack

Vanishing Circle

Cauldron

Magic Wand

There will also be a variety of Witch themed decoration to really get you in the spirit of the spooky season!

We really hope you enjoy this update as much as we enjoyed putting it together and you may see some other similar updates and events that add a whole new dimension to the game very soon!