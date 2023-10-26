Silent Rain - Early Access Patch Notes #1

We're thrilled to announce the update for the Steam Scream Festival !

A big thank you to all the players who have provided feedback on bugs and game balancing. We couldn't do it without you ❤️

With this new update, our goal is to maintain the challenge by reducing unfair penalties.

Here's a more detailed list of changes:

New Features

Adding more challenge to QTE system in the Cocoon.

Added support for controllers.

Translations

Improved Chinese translation.

Improved Japanese translation.

Improved German (Deutsch) translation.

Bug Fixes

Resolved the issue of respawning outside the map after being saved.

Addressed the problem of items becoming inaccessible.

Fixed numerous minor bugs.

Balancing

Solo mode is now more accessible with the addition of passages within the cocoon and the option to leave it if the player successfully completes the QTE.

The doctor will no longer open the closet without a valid reason.

Reduced the likelihood of the doctor spotting you without clear justification.

The doctor now faces slightly more difficulty in pursuing you.

Enhancements