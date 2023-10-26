Silent Rain - Early Access Patch Notes #1
We're thrilled to announce the update for the Steam Scream Festival !
A big thank you to all the players who have provided feedback on bugs and game balancing. We couldn't do it without you ❤️
With this new update, our goal is to maintain the challenge by reducing unfair penalties.
Here's a more detailed list of changes:
New Features
- Adding more challenge to QTE system in the Cocoon.
- Added support for controllers.
Translations
- Improved Chinese translation.
- Improved Japanese translation.
- Improved German (Deutsch) translation.
Bug Fixes
- Resolved the issue of respawning outside the map after being saved.
- Addressed the problem of items becoming inaccessible.
- Fixed numerous minor bugs.
Balancing
- Solo mode is now more accessible with the addition of passages within the cocoon and the option to leave it if the player successfully completes the QTE.
- The doctor will no longer open the closet without a valid reason.
- Reduced the likelihood of the doctor spotting you without clear justification.
- The doctor now faces slightly more difficulty in pursuing you.
Enhancements
- Improved audio mixing for the doctor's noises to enhance sound localization.
- Added Halloween decorations 🎃
