Silent Rain update for 26 October 2023

Early Access Patch Notes #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12544757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Silent Rain - Early Access Patch Notes #1

We're thrilled to announce the update for the Steam Scream Festival !
A big thank you to all the players who have provided feedback on bugs and game balancing. We couldn't do it without you ❤️

With this new update, our goal is to maintain the challenge by reducing unfair penalties.
Here's a more detailed list of changes:

New Features

  • Adding more challenge to QTE system in the Cocoon.
  • Added support for controllers.

Translations

  • Improved Chinese translation.
  • Improved Japanese translation.
  • Improved German (Deutsch) translation.

Bug Fixes

  • Resolved the issue of respawning outside the map after being saved.
  • Addressed the problem of items becoming inaccessible.
  • Fixed numerous minor bugs.

Balancing

  • Solo mode is now more accessible with the addition of passages within the cocoon and the option to leave it if the player successfully completes the QTE.
  • The doctor will no longer open the closet without a valid reason.
  • Reduced the likelihood of the doctor spotting you without clear justification.
  • The doctor now faces slightly more difficulty in pursuing you.

Enhancements

  • Improved audio mixing for the doctor's noises to enhance sound localization.
  • Added Halloween decorations 🎃

Changed files in this update

