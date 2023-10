Hi everyone, we have just released a small 100 MB update for Reficul 666. This makes a few typos in the game and rebalances enemy and demon AI so you will no longer die in 1 hit.

We have made some visual changes to the final chapter and have also put a fix in the crystal of passage which should be dropped by a demon when banished.

A few other small improvements have been added. Have a great Halloween everyone!