Changelist for Version 0.402:

Biggest thing is the Advanced Toolbar being added to Build Mode, but lots of other adjustments and fixes. Not expecting to make further changes to the Build Mode UI, aside from adding help text/tutorials. Full changelist:

Added Advanced Toolbar in build mode (need to enable it to see it)

Added buttons to select parts with comments, controls, signal inputs, or outputs

Added optional comment and control display on selected parts

Added input quick-assign on the edit parts popup - click directly on the listed controls on the right

Re-enabled multiple vehicle starts and let you pick them on build mode settings and advanced toolbar

Added direct-text-entry as position/rotation snap options

Aligned two popups for build mode to the left side (Quick Edit and Vehicle Control Layout)

Added Left-Alignment IOMapper option

Fixed direction sensor speed mode so the output matches the description