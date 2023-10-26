V16.15 Beta Branch Update!!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

Today's update is a tiny one but adds a few cool things. Please note that some translations are still required before the patch hits the main branch- , so we plan to shift it to the main/live branch early next week once we receive the missing content.

Also- The volunteer Wiki team is looking for more folks to help maintain the Wiki! If you're interested, contact Sifner via our Discord server.

(Discord engagement with the Wiki team is a requirement.)

To access the public beta branch, right-click on [b]The Infected in your Steam library and hit properties. You will find a BETAS tab, select BETA, and launch your game as usual.[/b]

Content

A new POI area with new building types. This POI is intended for future use and has little going for it currently.

Map has been updated to reflect the new POI and roads connecting to it.

Map Markers: Long requested by the community, map markers are here! Right mouse click while interacting with the map to open the map marker UI.

Added a Battery Rack, another frequent request. Similar to the storage chest rack but exclusively for batteries.

When creating any object or placeable that displays a ghost image, you will now see the final product instead of just an empty ghost. This change will help you quickly determine if it is in the desired orientation. Once successfully placed, the item will turn into a white ghost ready to receive materials. If it cannot be placed in a chosen spot, it will turn red.

Added a few Halloween props just for fun. A new skull light and a few gravestone placeables, plus a metal cemetery type fence.

Added 4 new build parts that act like foundations but can be used for other purposes: stone plot and dirt plot. These new parts can help players create stone pathways, sky bridges, courtyards, graveyards and more.

Changed the sound effect for door open/close.

Various small bug fixes!























