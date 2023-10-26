Save 33% on Age Of Darkness: Final Stand during the Steam Scream Sale

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Prepare for battle, warriors! ⚔️🛡️

Age of Darkness Final Stand is now 33% off during the Steam Scream Sale! Immerse yourself in this epic strategy game and lead your armies to victory. Don't wait, grab it now at a discounted price!

Now is the ultimate time for you to dive in, defend humanity, and experience Age of Darkness: Final Stand for yourself!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1426450/Age_Of_Darkness_Final_Stand

AoD Social Links:



AoD Discord - Join our official Discord server

AoD Website - Official Website & Blog

Twitter - Follow us at AOD_FinalStand

Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page

Reddit - Join the r/Age of Darkness: Final Stand community

YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel

Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.

Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server here!