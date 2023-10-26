Halloween Event - Hat Customization, Updated Map, In-Game Badges & More! (0.7.5)

Dear Steam Community,

We are excited to announce that Surrounded is currently participating in the annual Steam Scream festival. The excitement is real, and the Halloween celebrations have already begun. To mark this occasion, we're offering a 10% discount, available right now! If you've been waiting to dive into the Surrounded world, now is the best time to grab it at the lowest price of the year!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1813170/Surrounded/

Rewards

Completing the game during this event will reward you with a unique in-game badge that will never be attainable again. Additionally, finishing the game on Halloween Day, the 31st of October, will grant you an even rarer badge. Throughout the event, there may also be hats and badges to uncover, which will also remain unobtainable after the event concludes. You will be notified of their availability by logging into the game on that specific day. [/b][/u]

Livestreams

I'd like to remind you that TROLLPATROL will be live streaming the event on October 28th, and lxFORMIDABLExl will be live streaming the event on October 29th. Both streams are definitely worth checking out, steam key giveaways & more will be held.

Reminder

As the last reminder, It's not too late to enter the giveaway for the Nightmare Studios hoodie and Steam keys! We appreciate all of you, and we hope Spooktober has been suitably spooky for everyone.

Join the discord to enter the giveaway: Surrounded Discord

DISCLAIMER

We are aware of the visual console in the lobby. A hotfix is currently being prepared for this issue. It won't affect gameplay, but you might get a chuckle from the "hello" strings being printed during the lobby countdown. Cheers!

Patch Notes

Features:

The Halloween spirit has fully entered Echofield, with festive costumes for the creatures, spring colors and pumpkins scattered around the map, fully showcasing the Halloween spirit.

In-Game Badge/Tag system for special events.

Tag selector, choose between different tags.

Customize your hat (choose from a diverse selection of free hats to add more personality to your character!).

Added ‘Powerstation’ marker to the compass.

Implemented Walkie Talkie voice chat.

Added a map board next to RDUM Laboratories.

Included additional voicelines.

Updates & Enhancements:

Completely revamped Main Menu & Lobby Screen

Provided Echofield with more details and personality by describing what happened in 1993.

The child’s idle sound effects will now be occluded by walls. Meaning their sounds will sound muffled when not directly in line of sight.

A notification will now pop up indicating a player can be revived.

Added more generator spawn points.

Redesigned the interiors of many buildings.

Improved the UI of widgets.

Enhanced the outer scale of the flashlight.

More notes in The Asylum.

Balancing:

The number of fuses required to power the 'Powerstation' has been reduced from 8 to 6.

The Centipede doesn’t show itself until the power is restored.

Bugfixes:

Fixed the issue of "The Stalker" not having a prey.

Fixed where doors would remain locked after using Generator key.

Temporary fix for the speed issue involves disabling a synchronization plugin.

Optimizations

Optimized the splash screen at the start.

Optimized "The Mother" jumpscare.

Cheers,

Nightmare Studios