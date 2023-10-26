Patch - 1.0.5

- Lucas Laser Rework:
- Reworked the logic for the Lucas Laser to a cleaner system.
- Now if you leave a hiding spot while the laser is still active, it DOES NOT reset your hide timer.
- Pro Tip: If ALL the lights are OFF - Lucas Laser only lasts 7 seconds!! Same on Roof Top - Always 7 seconds.
- Balance Changes(Normal Mode):
- Added two aditonal event spawns for the first hour.
- From hour 3-4 added one aditonal spawn event.
- Lucas: Added a fail safe in which he will not be activated if another threat just came off with in 25 seconds.
Changed files in this update