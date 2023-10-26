 Skip to content

Dead Signal update for 26 October 2023

Patch - 1.0.5

Patch - 1.0.5 · Build 12544604

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Lucas Laser Rework:

  • Reworked the logic for the Lucas Laser to a cleaner system.
  • Now if you leave a hiding spot while the laser is still active, it DOES NOT reset your hide timer.
  • Pro Tip: If ALL the lights are OFF - Lucas Laser only lasts 7 seconds!! Same on Roof Top - Always 7 seconds.

- Balance Changes(Normal Mode):

  • Added two aditonal event spawns for the first hour.
  • From hour 3-4 added one aditonal spawn event.
  • Lucas: Added a fail safe in which he will not be activated if another threat just came off with in 25 seconds.

