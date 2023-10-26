 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 26 October 2023

Update 105 - Select a set of equipment before you play (Loadouts)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

We've added Loadouts, which allows you to preconfigure 5 sets of equipment (6 if you count the Stash as well).

  • Set up Loadouts from the Stash by clicking on equipment then clicking on a Loadout button.
  • View Loadouts by clicking the filter button at the top to remove items or copy items to other Loadouts.
  • Only valid loadouts can be selected to play with (a loadout will be RED in the Stash if it's not valid).
  • If you sell or store equipment, one or more Loadouts may become invalid.
  • The same equipment may be present in more than one Loadout.
  • The Retry function will remember what Loadout you used.

It's now easier to swap equipment for tasks such as gold farming or exp farming. Your Stash can now contain all your equipment, without burdening you down while playing.
We've added only 5 Loadouts for now and it's not possible to rename them yet.

Till later,
André

