Peaks of Yore update for 26 October 2023

Release Hotfix

Build 12544528 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone! Just some small hotfixes for a few bits.

Patch Notes
  • Fixed an issue with UI on some tutorials.
  • Out of bounds collision fixes.
  • Fixed an issue with an early NPC encounter.

Enjoy the solitudes of the mountain walls!

