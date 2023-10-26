Release Hotfix

Hey everyone! Just some small hotfixes for a few bits.
Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue with UI on some tutorials.
- Out of bounds collision fixes.
- Fixed an issue with an early NPC encounter.
Enjoy the solitudes of the mountain walls!
