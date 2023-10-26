 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Power Fantasy update for 26 October 2023

UPDATE V0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 12544491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

POWER FANTASY V0.11

FIXES

  • Fixed widescreen support
  • Added Window mode to the options
  • Angel of Death Phase 2 now works as intended
  • The Zombie Giant now attacks as intended
  • Perks with pickup range now show a value
  • Attacks now stop correctly when the perk window opens instead of getting locked
  • Fixed an issue with "Pacifist" healing the player right after cancelling an attack
  • Steam achievements should now trigger while the game is running
  • Achievement popups now only show once the achievement got completed for the first time

FEATURES

  • Bosses now have a health bar and a timer
  • Added a new enemy: Skeleton Mages
  • Enemy projectiles now have a vanish effect when they disappear

TWEAKS

  • Made some minor changes to HP values and spawn rates of normal enemies
  • Bosses have less HP but are a little bit more aggressive
  • The Jumping Skulls spawned by Skeleton Warriors on death are now a little bit slower

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2482191 Depot 2482191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link