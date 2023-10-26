UPDATE V0.11

POWER FANTASY V0.11
FIXES
- Fixed widescreen support
- Added Window mode to the options
- Angel of Death Phase 2 now works as intended
- The Zombie Giant now attacks as intended
- Perks with pickup range now show a value
- Attacks now stop correctly when the perk window opens instead of getting locked
- Fixed an issue with "Pacifist" healing the player right after cancelling an attack
- Steam achievements should now trigger while the game is running
- Achievement popups now only show once the achievement got completed for the first time
FEATURES
- Bosses now have a health bar and a timer
- Added a new enemy: Skeleton Mages
- Enemy projectiles now have a vanish effect when they disappear
TWEAKS
- Made some minor changes to HP values and spawn rates of normal enemies
- Bosses have less HP but are a little bit more aggressive
- The Jumping Skulls spawned by Skeleton Warriors on death are now a little bit slower
