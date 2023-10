Hi! We just wanted to stop by to wish you a happy Halloween....

...and to tell you that Roberto has decided to dress up for the occasion. Until November 2nd, he will be wearing a cute little witch hat throughout the adventure (he thinks it's really scary, give him all your candy if he asks for it!) 🍬

Have a terrifying week!