Beta 0.9.2i Patch Notes

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Soul Eater Backslot was on the wrong layer causing some decals to appear on top of it
- Fixed a number of abilities that, in online play, when used multiple times in the same scene would stop working or start behaving differently. The most common occurrences of this issue were:
- Blade Shield would not spawn Shurikens after first cast in a scene, if it hit an enemy
- Flurry would generate too many arrows and Multishot procs
- Cinder Strike’s first attack would not deal damage
- Fixed a bug where Town Chat would be unavailable while in a town scene
- Several bugfixes for Town reliability and connection issues
- Fixed a bug where Frost Claw projectiles would be deleted when coming into contact with Water
- Fixed a bug where Osprix Raiders would appear invisible in Liath’s Tower
Changes
- Added Keybind for “Force Move”. This is unbound by default.
- Removed Lost Caches from spawning in Arena Echoes
- Updated dropdown options to better match types of bug reports
- Replaced “Severity” selection with a “Unable to Progress” checkbox
- Added additional information to Bug Report Tool for contacting support when looking for assistance rather than submitting a report
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update