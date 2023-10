🚨 Progress Report. 🚨

πŸ“ˆ Lost Life Origins Progress (03.07-26.10.2023) πŸ“†

(Itch.io,Steam - v14)

β–ͺ Unreal Engine 5.3.1

πŸ› Update to UE5.3.1

πŸ› Many small bug fixes.

πŸ› Small improvements and updates to user interface

πŸ› Ice world 1 extended. (new playable area)

πŸ› Ice World 1-4 visual improvements.

πŸ› New Survival Mission "Ice World 1"!

πŸ› Virtual Texture update for all landscapes.

πŸ› Virtual Textures support for some materials.

πŸ› Added experimental Lumen support. (Off by default)

πŸ› Nanite is now on by default.

πŸ› Experimental Steam Achievements system. (It doesn't work correctly...)

πŸ› Enemies markers in Survival Missions (Markers will show where enemies are if you are far enough from them)

πŸ› Some translation errors fixes

πŸ› Master sound settings. (Now you can set overall sound volume)

πŸ› Fixed map and bestiary menu interaction when pressing "tab" button.

πŸ› Standardize Map image resolution.

πŸ› Fixed map drawing delete functionality.

πŸ› Improved monster spawn system in Survival Missions (now they spawn in randomized location inside box and not specific point)

πŸ› Survival Missions now have kill zone under the map to prevent monsters and player fall to eternity.

πŸ› Weapon modifications from Survival Missions now stored on Survival Missions save and will be available on all playthroughs after being found in the world.

πŸ› New Grid View Inventory design! (For now you still can switch to old design, but it will be removed in future)

πŸ“‹ Next on the list :

β–ͺ Bug fix, quality improvements..

β–ͺ Fix Achievement System.

β–ͺ Act 2 Achievements.

β–ͺ Preparing project for release on VKplay store.

β€Ό Lost Life Origins(Act 1-2) released on Steam early access!

β€Ό Although I have been silent for a couple of months, the development of Lost Life Origins has been slowly progressing. There's been a lot of changes in my life, good changes and now everything is more stable, and I can spend a little bit more time on new content creation.

And as always, thank you all for your support! πŸ™‡β€β™‚οΈ