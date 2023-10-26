🚨 Progress Report. 🚨
📈 Lost Life Origins Progress (03.07-26.10.2023) 📆
(Itch.io,Steam - v14)
▪ Unreal Engine 5.3.1
🛠 Update to UE5.3.1
🛠 Many small bug fixes.
🛠 Small improvements and updates to user interface
🛠 Ice world 1 extended. (new playable area)
🛠 Ice World 1-4 visual improvements.
🛠 New Survival Mission "Ice World 1"!
🛠 Virtual Texture update for all landscapes.
🛠 Virtual Textures support for some materials.
🛠 Added experimental Lumen support. (Off by default)
🛠 Nanite is now on by default.
🛠 Experimental Steam Achievements system. (It doesn't work correctly...)
🛠 Enemies markers in Survival Missions (Markers will show where enemies are if you are far enough from them)
🛠 Some translation errors fixes
🛠 Master sound settings. (Now you can set overall sound volume)
🛠 Fixed map and bestiary menu interaction when pressing "tab" button.
🛠 Standardize Map image resolution.
🛠 Fixed map drawing delete functionality.
🛠 Improved monster spawn system in Survival Missions (now they spawn in randomized location inside box and not specific point)
🛠 Survival Missions now have kill zone under the map to prevent monsters and player fall to eternity.
🛠 Weapon modifications from Survival Missions now stored on Survival Missions save and will be available on all playthroughs after being found in the world.
🛠 New Grid View Inventory design! (For now you still can switch to old design, but it will be removed in future)
📋 Next on the list :
▪ Bug fix, quality improvements..
▪ Fix Achievement System.
▪ Act 2 Achievements.
▪ Preparing project for release on VKplay store.
‼ Lost Life Origins(Act 1-2) released on Steam early access!
‼ Although I have been silent for a couple of months, the development of Lost Life Origins has been slowly progressing. There's been a lot of changes in my life, good changes and now everything is more stable, and I can spend a little bit more time on new content creation.
And as always, thank you all for your support! 🙇♂️
Changed files in this update