🚨 Progress Report. 🚨

📈 Lost Life Origins Progress (03.07-26.10.2023) 📆

(Itch.io,Steam - v14)

▪ Unreal Engine 5.3.1

🛠 Update to UE5.3.1

🛠 Many small bug fixes.

🛠 Small improvements and updates to user interface

🛠 Ice world 1 extended. (new playable area)

🛠 Ice World 1-4 visual improvements.

🛠 New Survival Mission "Ice World 1"!

🛠 Virtual Texture update for all landscapes.

🛠 Virtual Textures support for some materials.

🛠 Added experimental Lumen support. (Off by default)

🛠 Nanite is now on by default.

🛠 Experimental Steam Achievements system. (It doesn't work correctly...)

🛠 Enemies markers in Survival Missions (Markers will show where enemies are if you are far enough from them)

🛠 Some translation errors fixes

🛠 Master sound settings. (Now you can set overall sound volume)

🛠 Fixed map and bestiary menu interaction when pressing "tab" button.

🛠 Standardize Map image resolution.

🛠 Fixed map drawing delete functionality.

🛠 Improved monster spawn system in Survival Missions (now they spawn in randomized location inside box and not specific point)

🛠 Survival Missions now have kill zone under the map to prevent monsters and player fall to eternity.

🛠 Weapon modifications from Survival Missions now stored on Survival Missions save and will be available on all playthroughs after being found in the world.

🛠 New Grid View Inventory design! (For now you still can switch to old design, but it will be removed in future)

📋 Next on the list :

▪ Bug fix, quality improvements..

▪ Fix Achievement System.

▪ Act 2 Achievements.

▪ Preparing project for release on VKplay store.

‼ Lost Life Origins(Act 1-2) released on Steam early access!

‼ Although I have been silent for a couple of months, the development of Lost Life Origins has been slowly progressing. There's been a lot of changes in my life, good changes and now everything is more stable, and I can spend a little bit more time on new content creation.

And as always, thank you all for your support! 🙇‍♂️