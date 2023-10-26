 Skip to content

Furry Shades of Gay 3: Still Gayer update for 26 October 2023

Happy Halloween! Happy bonus artworks!

Furry Shades of Gay 3: Still Gayer update for 26 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, friends!

As promised, Halloween bonus art update is out!

Get ready to discover what the boys have prepared for you this holiday. They got all dressed up and even decorated some locations to match their outfits! To celebrate, don't miss a 15% discount on Furry Shades Of Gay 3.

Say hi to the lusty demon and the naughty criminal, lure into the night with vampires and make some magic!

Of course, all the boys you've seen in the main stories are here to entertain you. Please, make sure to treat them well, and the spirits of love and desire will always bless you!

The holidays season has just started, so we're on our way to prepare more content for our games. Furry Shades Of Gay will get their next update somewhere near Valentine's day. And soon, point shop will be updated, and you will be able to enjoy new backgrounds and avatars!

You can also expect a cool Christmas update for Sex And The Furry Titty.

If you're into girls and boys, check out our new project Mansion Of Memories:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2575040/Mansion_of_Memories/

That's all for now! Join our social media for that extra sass and lust, and to follow the latest updates!

Join us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/furlough_games
Hang out with us on Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/PZJfRpRRqR

XO
Shane

